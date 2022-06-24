Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,471,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,594.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

