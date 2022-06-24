Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.