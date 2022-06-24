InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

NYSE:IHG opened at $52.03 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.04) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($68.29) to GBX 5,675 ($69.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.69) to GBX 5,400 ($66.14) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.