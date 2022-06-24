International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.51

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.51 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.94), with a volume of 174,847 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company has a market cap of £171.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($63,694.27). Insiders have acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $10,090,000 over the last 90 days.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.