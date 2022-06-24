Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down to $54.52

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.52, but opened at $51.40. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,518 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

