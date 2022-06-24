Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

PSR stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

