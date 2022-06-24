Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

