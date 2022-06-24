Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,968 shares.The stock last traded at $98.94 and had previously closed at $100.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,246 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

