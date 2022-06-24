Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

