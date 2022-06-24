Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

