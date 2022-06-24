Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $349.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.22.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in JOANN by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 927,506 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
