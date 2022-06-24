iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.63

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as high as $35.20. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 45,230 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter worth about $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the first quarter worth about $6,650,000.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

