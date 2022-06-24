iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $92.68 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

