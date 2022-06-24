Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

IVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN stock opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.