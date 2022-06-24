James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.28

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.28 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.71). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 37,235 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.