James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.28

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.28 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.71). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 37,235 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

