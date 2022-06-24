James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.43

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and traded as low as $23.53. James River Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 122,879 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in James River Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

