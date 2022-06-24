Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ENEOS Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENEOS in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENEOS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get ENEOS alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at 7.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.68. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.91 and a one year high of 8.86.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 28.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.67 billion.

ENEOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.