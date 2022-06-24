Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

