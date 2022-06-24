Jennie Daly Purchases 21,509 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,298.08).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jennie Daly bought 115 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($183.12).

On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,114.98).

TW opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.14. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

