JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.75

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.48). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.75. The company has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)
