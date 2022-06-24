JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average of $293.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

