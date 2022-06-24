John Sakys Sells 722 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Sakys sold 72 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $18,031.68.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

