Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 152185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

