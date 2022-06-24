Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

