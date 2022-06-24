Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

