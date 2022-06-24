Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,760,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 780.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $179.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

