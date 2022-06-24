Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 203,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

