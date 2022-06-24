Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,983.57

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,983.57 ($24.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,988.50 ($24.36). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,947.50 ($23.85), with a volume of 468,470 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.85) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.23) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,350 ($28.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,983.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.37%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($431.59).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

