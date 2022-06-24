JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $132.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

