JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
