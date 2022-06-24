JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

