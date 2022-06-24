JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $759.74

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.74 ($9.31) and traded as low as GBX 732.06 ($8.97). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 738 ($9.04), with a volume of 41,563 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 759.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 782.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £563.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)
