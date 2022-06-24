Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock worth $2,640,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,940,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

