Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $7.76. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 692 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

