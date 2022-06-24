KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $37.79. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 5,156 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

