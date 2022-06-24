Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.34. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 92,577 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.00 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after buying an additional 581,167 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 365,502 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

