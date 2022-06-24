Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 399,703 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

