Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.