Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $791.71

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.71 ($9.70) and traded as low as GBX 753 ($9.22). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 756 ($9.26), with a volume of 121,422 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of £952.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 791.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($6,599.63).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

