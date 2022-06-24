Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.44. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

