LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.17. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 10,647 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 224,163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

