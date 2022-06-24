Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments (LON:LEG)
See Also
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.