Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of LEN opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.