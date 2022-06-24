LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $157.30 on Friday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

