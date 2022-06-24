Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

LICY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Li-Cycle by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

