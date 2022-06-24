Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 45,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

