LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,600.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

