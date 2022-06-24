LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

