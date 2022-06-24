Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 238,833 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.