Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

NYSE:LAC opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

