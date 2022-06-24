Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £64,461.30 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($78,957.99).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.31 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.38.

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

